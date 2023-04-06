YMU Launches U.S. Social Division Led by Deanna Ritter (EXCLUSIVE)

Global talent management company YMU has launched its U.S. social division under the leadership of Deanna Ritter, who will report into Lucy Loveridge, global MD, social.

Ritter, who will serve as U.S. managing director, social, at YMU, will be supported by senior director of talent Haley Henning. Both executives are from the Be Social Group where, as MD, Ritter ran the creator partnership and talent management teams, developing growth and revenue strategies for key influential digital clients and brands in fashion and lifestyle; and Henning, as director of talent, led the talent management team and managed brand and digital operations for a diverse roster of clients including podcast hosts, content creators and actors.

YMU’s launch of a U.S. social agency aims to replicate the success and ambitions of the U.K. social division, launched by Loveridge. The division has grown exponentially since it launched in 2021 and represents leading content creators and podcasters. YMU Social manages well-known clients in the space including Mrs. Hinch, Jamie Laing, ShxtsnGigs, Talia Mar and Dr Julie. Ritter will be signing new clients to the U.S. division and will represent the North American interests of YMU’s social roster.

Ritter and Henning will be based in Los Angeles managing clients including Shenae Grimes- Beech, Jordan Firstman, Sara Tan, Alex Silver-Fagan, Jesse Wellens, Hetal Vasavada and Mya Allen.

Ritter said: “I am so excited to launch the U.S. social division and join this amazing team. After my first conversation with Lucy, it was clear that our view of the creator economy and its future were extremely aligned, and to see what she’s built in a year for the division is incredibly impressive. I’m thrilled to have Haley Henning by my side – with YMU’s client-first approach, cross-division opportunities, and access to internal resources such as creative, publishing, IP, live events and more we’ll be able to bring our clients to the next level, and I can’t wait to see what we all will accomplish together.”

Loveridge added: “I am thrilled to welcome Deanna and Haley to the team. To be able to represent our clients globally has been a goal since we launched, and we’ve truly found the perfect duo to do this. We can’t wait to work with the compelling roster that they have started to build.”

Mary Bekhait, group CEO, YMU, said: “Deanna and Haley’s appointment is a very exciting development for YMU Social – we want to build on Lucy’s incredible work over the last year and creating a team in the U.S. is key to that. We can now provide our social clients with a joined up global platform to support their brilliant work.”