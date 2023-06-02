WME Acquires Ross Yoon Agency in Expansion of Literary Talent Portfolio

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s WME announced today it has acquired Ross Yoon Agency.

The Washington D.C.-based agency, Ross Yoon, specializes in literary and commercial nonfiction including memoir, biography, history, popular science, business and psychology. In addition, the literary agency’s president Gail Ross and principal Howard Yoon will join WME as partners.

The current Ross Yoon clients will join WME’s roster — the new clientele will include Ross Yoon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists and authors, business, non-profit leaders, doctors, scientists, academics, politicians and media personalities.

Ross Yoon joins WME’s 40-year-old book department, which includes a clientele of best-selling and award-winning fiction and nonfiction authors. Most recently in 2022, WME had over 50 New York Times bestsellers and closed nearly 1,000 international publishing deals.

“This acquisition is a natural evolution of WME’s long history of representing best-selling authors and helping bring their visions to life across platforms,” said WME co-chairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz. “We are proud that after so many hugely successful independent years Gail and Howard chose WME as their partner in this next phase of growth.”

Ross and Yoon added, “We look forward to serving as our clients’ ambassadors to everything that WME has to offer across entertainment and content.”

“Gail and Howard set the gold standard of nonfiction representation. They have impeccable taste, unparalleled editorial chops, and an admirable sense of purpose about the authors they represent,” said Jay Mandel, partner and head of WME’s book department.

With this new expansion, WME’s book departments will have agents in Washington D.C., who join WME’s established New York, London, Nashville and Beverly Hills offices.