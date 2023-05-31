WGA and Other Unions Call on Studios to Reach ‘Fair Contract’ With DGA: ‘It Uplifts Every Worker’ in Hollywood

The Writers Guild of America and other Hollywood unions on Wednesday called on the studios to reach a “fair contract” with the Directors Guild of America.

In a statement, the unions said that such a contract would benefit “every worker” in the industry.

“A fair contract for directors does not benefit just a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television industry and acknowledges the interconnected nature of our work,” said the statement issued by the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Hollywood Basic Crafts. “We call on the AMPTP to immediately negotiate a fair agreement that addresses the Directors Guild of America’s unique priorities in good faith.”

The DGA has been negotiating since May 10. It has less than a week left to go before SAG-AFTRA begins its round of bargaining on June 7. Both the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire on June 30.

The WGA has been on strike for 30 days.

WGA leaders have already indicated to members that the DGA is likely to reach a deal. In the past, the DGA agreement has served as a template for agreements with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The WGA, however, has argued that will not be the case this time, because the writers and directors have different issues.

The release was described as a “joint statement in solidarity.” It suggests that if the DGA does reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, that should not be seen as a setback for the WGA or as an act of disunity.

“As eyes around the world again turn towards the negotiation table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity is not to be underestimated. The Hollywood guilds and unions stand united, and we stand strong,” the unions said in the statement.

The DGA and the AMPTP have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of talks. Both declined to comment.