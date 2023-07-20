Live Nation’s Concert Streamer Veeps Sets First Global Film Premiere With ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

Live Nation’s concert streaming platform Veeps has set its first-ever global film premiere with rock documentary “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” The doc’s exclusive PVOD release on Veeps follows its March 2023 theatrical release, which was helmed by Abramorama.

The exclusive Veeps screenings will take place on August 20 at 12 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

Veeps is offering two tiers of tickets, the first going for $12.99 which gives access to the screening, and the second for $24.99, which includes screening access along with a CD copy of the documentary’s soundtrack. Both tickets provide audiences with a 3-day rewatch window. In addition, each of the two PVOD screenings will host a live Q&A with filmmaker John Scheinfeld and Blood, Swear and Tear’s band member Bobby Colomby.

“What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” follows a never-before-told story of Blood, Sweat and Tears, a classic rock band that got caught in political crossfire after leading a U.S. government-backed concert tour through Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland in the early 1970s. Blood, Sweat & Tears was a successful band, having beat out the Beatles, Crosby, Stills and Nash and Johnny Cash for Album of the Year at the 1970 Grammy Awards. Yet after their tour behind the Iron Curtain, the band received criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with some accusing them of selling-out to the government, while others considered them to be communist traitors.

Veeps was launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden. Since then, it has hosted access to performances of thousands of artists via its website and app. It was later bought in 2021 by entertainment event company Live Nation.