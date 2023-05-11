Variety Announces Welcome to Cannes Party

Variety will return to the Croisette for the annual Welcome to Cannes Party hosted in partnership with The Gotham Film & Media Institute presented by Weirdo, a Web3 short film platform. The event will take place May 18 at the Carlton Hotel.

Variety and The Gotham will host executives, talent and filmmakers to kick off the 76th Cannes Film Festival, honoring Leonine Studios with the prestigious Achievement in International Film Award, the highest honor Variety can bestow on an international film executive or company. The award is designed to spotlight a number of notable successes and achievements, commercially as well as artistically, over the last few years.

Leonine Studios has established itself as one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of movies, and a top producer and distributor of TV series. The Leonine Studios name is now known for its brave and highly informed decision-making, as well as its innovation, and its allegiance to high quality products. For these reasons, the Variety editorial team has chosen to recognize Leonine Studios as the recipient of this year’s honor.

”Each year Variety looks forward to participating in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating & Marketing Officer, Variety. “This year we are anticipating our most successful season and are excited to begin the festivities with our Variety/Gotham Welcome to Cannes Party. We are grateful to our friends at Gotham and to Weirdo for their partnership .”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Variety once again on our Cannes kickoff party filled with celebration, networking, and appreciation of our newest class of Gotham Cannes Producer Fellows.” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.