Weird Al Yankovic, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning and More Join Variety TV FYC Fest

Variety will return in-person with its TV FYC Fest on June 7 in L.A., featuring HBO/Max Chief Casey Bloys, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning, Janelle James, Gina Rodriguez and Weird Al Yankovic.

Fanning (“The Great”), James (“Abbott Elementary”), Rodriguez (“Not Dead Yet”) and Washington (“UnPrisoned”) will participate in a roundtable celebrating Disney’s TV female comedy standouts.

Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content will offer his vision for TV storytelling with Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, in what will be his first interview following the series finale episode of “Succession.”

Christina Applegate will receive the 2023 Variety TV Fest Legacy award, recognizing her storytelling achievements as an actor and producer.

Creators and cast of “Reno 911” will converge for a 20-year reunion of the series, featuring Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kerri Silver-Kenney, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui and Mary Birdsong.

Yankovic will discuss his work producing and writing the TV movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

HBO/Max will present two Meet the Makers roundtables, one featuring TV directors and the other featuring stand-up comedians.

A roundtable going behind the scenes of BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show” will feature Ms. Pat, the star, co-creator, and executive producer; Jordan E. Cooper, showrunner; and Mary Lou Belli, director.

A reality trailblazers session will include Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari,” “The Hills”), Trixie Mattel (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Johnny Bananas (“The Challenge”) and Hannah Brown (“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” “The Bachelor”).

Additional speakers include Lisa Katz, president of scripted at NBCUniversal; Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television; and Nina Diaz, chief creative officer and president of content at Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios; and Peter Friedlander, VP, head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada at Netflix.

Disney Television Studios, HBO/Max and BET+ are premier partners of the event. MTV Documentary Films and Fox are supporting partners.

Stay tuned for additional speakers and sessions to be announced. Head to http://variety.com/tvfest to view the agenda and purchase tickets. There are virtual tickets for purchase to livestream the summit.