Variety Promotes Susanne Ault to VP of Event Programming

Susanne Ault has been upped to VP of event programming at Variety, where she will continue to oversee the brand’s thought-leadership and business content across events and video.

First tapped to help develop Variety’s summits and business events strategy in 2010, Ault will also continue to collaborate with Variety’s editorial team to ensure event programming is a dynamic and an innovative extension of Variety’s multi-platform entertainment industry coverage.

“Variety’s Summits are the gold standard in the business, thanks to Susanne Ault,” said John Ross, senior VP of features and events. “Under her leadership, we have grown our presence at industry tentpoles from CES to Cannes Lions while also expanding our summits to include exclusive invite-only dinners centered around marketing and gaming.”

“Susanne Ault’s hard work and deep understanding of the entertainment industry has played a huge part in making Variety the industry leader in summits and live events,” said co-editor-in-chiefs Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh. “She brings a sharp editorial perspective to our programming, and she executes flawlessly. It’s not easy to keep a conference full of media executives and top talent running smoothly and on time, but Susanne and her team make it happen every time.”

Recent highlights for Ault include the continued success of such tentpole events as the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit which has featured Jason Blum, Kevin Hart, Dakota Johnson and Gabrielle Union; Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, which has featured Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Cuban and Kaley Cuoco; and Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit, which has featured Tracee Ellis Ross, Rob Lowe and Jon Favreau.

She has worked to launch such new franchises as the Truth Seekers Summit in partnership with Rolling Stone, the Variety Business of Lifestyle Breakfast, Variety TikTok Culture Catalysts series and Variety Family Entertainment Awards Gala.

Previously, Ault worked as a reporter for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Variety, Billboard and Video Business. She will continue to report to John Ross, senior VP of features and events.