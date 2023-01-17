Variety Reveals Industry-Leading Lineup for Sundance Film Festival Interview Studio Presented by Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival this year with its annual Interview Studio, presented by Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the interview studio will be distributed across Variety.com as well as Variety and Audible’s social media channels (Instagram: @audible, @Variety; Twitter: @audible_com, @Variety; TikTok: @audible, @VarietyMagazine), beginning on Friday, Jan. 20.

Running through Monday, Jan. 23, the Variety Studio presented by Audible will feature interviews with industry-leading directors and top talent from the films premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. Said notables will include Nicole Holofcener, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies (“You Hurt My Feelings”); Susanna Fogel, Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun (“Cat Person”); Tracy Oliver, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers and Jerrie Johnson (“Harlem”); William Oldroyd, Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh (“Eileen”); Davis Guggenheim and Michael J. Fox (“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”); Elijah Bynum, Jonathan Majors and Taylour Paige (“Magazine Dreams”); Brooke Shields and Lana Wilson (“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”); Alice Englert, Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw (“Bad Behaviour”); Anthony Chen, Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat (“Drift”).

In addition, talent and creators from the following projects will also participate in the interview studio: “Theater Camp,” “Murder in Big Horn,” “Polite Society,” “The Pod Generation,” “Fancy Dance,” “Infinity Pool,” “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” “Fairyland,” “Judy Blume Forever,” “Run Rabbit Run,” “Deep Rising,” “Cassandro,” “Fair Play,” “Shortcomings,” “A Thousand and One,” “Flora and Son,” “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” “The 1619 Project,” “Birth/rebirth,” “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” “Rotting in the Sun,” “Jamojaya” and “Mutt.”

In addition to the interview studio, Variety and Audible will host two evenings of “Variety x Audible Cocktails & Conversations” taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 22. Night one will kick off with a dynamic conversation featuring Lena Waithe (founder of Hillman Grad) and Rishi Rajani (CEO of Hillman Grad). These industry veterans will dive into Hillman Grad and Audible’s multi-project development deal as well as their role in championing storytellers across genres and mediums. The second conversation will feature the brain trust leading Hartbeat Productions, the multi-platform entertainment brand chaired by Kevin Hart, including CEO Thai Randolph and president and chief content officer Bryan Smiley, who will discuss how creators are turning up the volume on audio storytelling.

Events taking place on Jan. 22 include two exciting conversations with prolific producers and performers. Kicking off the night will be a panel conversation celebrating how new forms of storytelling in media give way to inclusivity featuring Colman Domingo (actor, writer and producer, “New Moon”), Daniel Dae Kim (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Tracy Oliver (creator, “Harlem”) and Boots Riley (writer and director, “Sorry to Bother You,” “I’m a Virgo”). Together, they will discuss how content creators are utilizing different mediums to showcase their stories and how this leads to more inclusive storytelling. The second engagement is a fireside chat with Academy award-winning film producer and co-president of Plan B Entertainment, Jeremy Kleiner.

Throughout the week, festival attendees can also make a stop at the Audible Listening Lodge, the premium destination for festival attendees to relax, connect and recharge between screenings. Located on the outside terrace of Kimball Terrace, festival-goers will have the daily opportunity to listen to the latest Audible Original content across three themes – well-being, music and storytelling – while relaxing in the heated, solar-colored yurt. Various hot and cold beverages and food will also be served on-site. The Audible Listening Lodge is open to the public Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, listeners can explore some of the world’s most innovative and fearless storytellers on Audible with a spotlight on curated listens in the spirit of the festival, from Sundance creators and more: https://adbl.co/audiblelistens