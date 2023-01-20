Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance

Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21.

The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full-circle moment of returning to the festival as a jury member after the premiere of Sundance-winner “CODA” in 2021.

The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the importance of mentorship, community and elevating female voices in the industry. Panelists include Algee Smith (“Young. Wild. Free.”), Grace Byers (“Harlem”), Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, Lily Gladstone (“Fancy Dance”) and Karrueche Tran (“Divinity”).

Finally, Stacy Madison, founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips; Nisha Ganatra, Prettybird filmmaker; and Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, will discuss Stacy’s Pita Chips’ first short film, “Rise,” which is being screened at the brunch and will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime. The short film sheds light on the struggles women entrepreneurs face today and their inspiring fight for progress. The film is part of Stacy’s Pita Chips’ longstanding commitment to championing women-owned businesses and the announcement of the 2023 Stacy’s Rise Project, a multi-year grant and mentoring program for female entrepreneurs. Produced in collaboration with Hello Sunshine and Ventureland, the film spotlights three previous winners of the Stacy’s Rise Project: Jocelyn Ramirez, Maria Jose Palacio and Sajani Amarasiri.

“Stacy’s Pita Chips is a brand with intentionality at its core. From the way we craft our crunchy, tasty pita chips to the way we portray and amplify the experiences of women founders, and even to the partners we collaborate with,” said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “We’re elated to partner with Variety on the Rise brunch at this year’s Sundance Film Festival as we bring together an incredible panel of extraordinary women to discuss the importance of community and mentorship among women.”

Additionally, Stacy’s Pita Chips is hosting Stacy’s Roots to Rise Market, a pop-up marketplace showcasing products from past and present Stacy’s Rise Project winners. Sundance Film Festival attendees can view the film at daily screenings at the pop-up, located at 660 Main St., and sample a variety of snacks featuring Stacy’s Pita Chips products.