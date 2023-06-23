Variety and Rolling Stone Announce Additional Speakers and Programming for Truth Seekers Summit Presented by Showtime

Variety and Rolling Stone have announced additional speakers and programming for the Truth Seekers Summit presented by Showtime, which will take place in New York City and virtually on Aug. 2.

Newly added programming includes “The Art of Investigative Storytelling” panel, which will take a look at the creative minds behind breakout investigative and true crime storytelling. The panel will feature Tracy Pattin, co-producer and host, “Hollywood and Crime”; Shannon Evangelista, executive producer, “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace”; Sarah Amos, VP, development and production (non-fiction TV, documentaries), Condé Nast Entertainment and executive producer, “The Secrets of Hillsong”; and Mike Gasparro, executive producer, “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” and “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.”

Additional new speakers to the summit include R.J. Cutler and Roger Ross Williams, who will join the Documentary Filmmaker Roundtable exploring creative trends in the field. Previously announced participants for this include Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Sam Pollard and Lisa Cortés.

Also new to the summit will be a conversation led by Dr. Orna Guralnik, clinical psychologist featured on the groundbreaking show “Couples Therapy.”

“As the Truth Seekers Summit enters its third year, we’re proud of the event’s impact and grateful for our long standing relationship with co-host Rolling Stone,” said Dea Lawrence, chief marketing and operating officer of Variety. “Thank you to Showtime, who gives a platform to documentary directors and producers that are shining a light on current and past issues.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Variety for the third consecutive year to co-host the Truth Seekers Summit. Thank you to Showtime for their dedication to providing a platform for documentary filmmakers.” said Gus Wenner, CEO, Rolling Stone.

Previously announced keynote speakers include “The Daily Show” correspondent and guest host Roy Wood Jr. and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Maddow will be honored with the 2023 Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Award, recognizing her extensive accomplishments in journalism, followed by a Q&A about her experience in the news industry.

Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone, will moderate a Washington political roundtable featuring Laura Barrón-López, Washington correspondent, PBS NewsHour; Mary Bruce, chief Washington correspondent, ABC News; Mehdi Hasan, host, “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and political analyst, MSNBC; and Robert Costa, chief campaign and election correspondent, CBS News.

Dawn Porter will speak about her upcoming Showtime documentary series “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court,” which traces the modern history of the highest judiciary in the country and examines the people, decisions and confirmation battles that have shaped the court into what it is today.

Corresponding with the Truth Seekers Summit, Variety and Rolling Stone will partner to create a special digital feature that expands on the truth seekers theme with stories, both original and archival, that demonstrate the brands’ decades-long dedication to the truth.

Registration for the livestream is free but required for access. You can register here: variety.com/truthseekers