Variety Promotes Elsa Keslassy to Executive Editor of International

Variety has promoted Elsa Keslassy to Executive Editor of International, according to an announcement from Variety‘s co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton.

In her new role, Keslassy will lead the magazine’s global team of award-winning correspondents, while helping guide its reporting at the leading international film and television festivals and markets. She will continue to be based out of Paris, where she has spent more than a decade covering the entertainment industry spanning film, TV and streamers across France, Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Israel.

“Variety has been my home for most of my professional career, and I’m honored to take on this new role to spearhead our international coverage, which has grown tremendously over the last few years,” Keslassy says. “I look forward to working even more closely with the best and most dedicated team of reporters overseas, who cover the TV and film business at a time when all eyes are on the international industry.”

Keslassy will report to Variety executive editor Brent Lang.

“There’s a reason that Variety is the No. 1 news brand covering the business of the entertainment industry — and one of our greatest strengths is our investment in our global team of reporters,” say Setoodeh and Littleton. “Under Elsa’s watch, we know that Variety will continue to dominate, as we beef up our coverage of everything from film festivals to the international market for content.”

Keslassy most recently served as senior international film editor. Since joining Variety in 2007, she has established herself as a force of nature at Cannes, Venice, Berlin, the AFM, Mipcom, Canneseries and Series Mania, breaking news on the biggest sales and writing investigative pieces, in addition to writing pieces on major companies such as EuropaCorp, Mediawan, Wild Bunch and Vivendi.

Keslassy is known for her deep industry sources. She has interviewed some of the entertainment business’s top directors, powerbrokers and stars, including David Cronenberg, Ruben Östlund, Justine Triet, Florian Zeller, Juliette Binoche, Catherine Deneuve and Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux. She has also moderated roundtables and keynotes at Mipcom, Series Mania, Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Before joining Variety, Keslassy worked for Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the director and producer duo of the Oscar-nominated “The Invisible War”; as well as the French news agency CAPA on the production of U.S.-based investigative TV magazines and documentaries for Canal Plus. She also interned and did script coverage for the Donner Company.

Keslassy holds a degree in print journalism from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication.