Raúl Alarcón, Ronald Day, Karen Barroeta and Timbaland to Participate in Variety’s Second Annual Miami Entertainment Town Event

Variety announced Thursday the programming for its second annual Miami Entertainment Town lunch, to be held on Thursday, April 13, in Miami. The event, in partnership with CN Bank, celebrates the growing entertainment and media industry based out of Miami and recognizes those profiled in Variety’s Miami Entertainment Impact Report.

At the celebration, Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, and Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President of Production and Development Telemundo Global Studios, will participate in a keynote conversation with Rodrigo Nieto-Galvis, Entertainment Banking Team Leader at CN Bank Miami. The conversation will be centered around Telemundo’s strategy and around music and original programming based out of Miami.

Raúl Alarcón, CEO and Chairman of Spanish Broadcasting System, will be receiving the Legends and Groundbreakers Award for his role in promoting Latin music radio stations across the nation. A legend in Miami, Alarcón has been on the forefront of promoting Latin artists, via radio play, and has been a crucial advocate for many of the biggest stars in Latin music.

This year, Variety will be adding a new award to the program with mega-music producer Timbaland. He will receive the Pioneer Award for his work creating Beat Club and producing music with top artists in Miami.

Loud and Live’s CEO Nelson Albareda will participate in a spotlight conversation with Miami Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, about the city’s expansion into the entertainment sector. Loud and Live is an official sponsor of the event.

Variety’s Chief Operating Officer, Dea Lawrence, and City National Bank’s Head of Entertainment Banking, Jahan Wang, will give opening remarks with Miami Beach Mayor, Dan Gelber.

“City National Bank congratulates Variety’s Miami Impact Report honorees, especially Raúl Alarcón and Timbaland who have transformed the Miami media market and entertainment industry at large,” said Wang. “Our bank has delivered for the entertainment industry for almost seven decades, and we are especially proud of our work to support Latin music, television and film in South Florida and beyond.”