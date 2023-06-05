Variety Intelligence Platform Expands with Daily Newsletter, More Special Reports

A new daily newsletter launched Monday as part of an expansion of Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+), a digital-subscription tier of the Variety website dedicated to thought leadership about the media business.

The new offering, dubbed VIP+ Vitals, represents a lower-cost option for accessing a portion of the existing VIP+ product, now known as VIP+ Premium.

Every weekday morning, subscribers to VIP+ Vitals will receive a newsletter in their inboxes with actionable insights and data for media industry professionals. Each day’s edition will focus on a different theme that recurs every week:

Monday: “Media & Money”: the financial side of media, complete with analysis of media & tech stocks, M&A, debt, consumer spending, advertising, and more

Tuesday: “Dare to Stream”: digging deep into the business of video and audio streaming, from Netflix to Spotify, as well as associated sectors like CTV and podcasts

Wednesday: “Film & TV”: the emphasis is on the traditional pillars of showbiz and related trends including box office, exhibition, cord-cutting, sports, and peak TV.

Thursday: “Media Innovation”: the emerging trends changing the media business, including artificial intelligence, Web3, creator economy, and virtual reality.

Friday: “Free for All Friday”: A broad basket of topics is in constant rotation, including video games, music, live entertainment, theme parks, regulation, and digital publishing.

The existing VIP+ Premium service will expand to offer both the new newsletter and a growing library of special reports at no extra cost to new or current subscribers (all VIP+ pricing can be seen here). In addition, every new VIP+ Premium special report is now available for purchase a la carte, as well as an increasing number of previous reports. VIP+ has also begun doubling the output of special reports that are a part of the VIP+ Premium package, from 12 to 24 per year.

“The core mission of VIP+ has remained the same since we launched in April 2020: helping industry pros do business by supplementing their Variety news experience with deep dives into the industry topics that matter most,” said Andrew Wallenstein, President and Chief Media Analyst at VIP+. “Now we’re providing more products filled with analysis and charts than ever before, at additional price points.”

Each day’s coverage will be led by a different VIP+ analyst, including new hire Audrey Schomer, who joins VIP+ after stints at Barclays, eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence to lead the “Media Innovation” newsletter, among other responsibilities. The VIP+ team features six experienced analysts who operate as a separate team from the Variety newsroom, though both divisions collaborate often to share intel and insights.

VIP+ Vitals, which can be sampled at variety.com/vip-vitals, will be available for purchase on either an annual or monthly basis at a discount upwards of 50% from the VIP+ Premium offering. The first newsletter, released June 5th, can be be sampled here.

At a time of profound disruption for the media business, VIP+ offers forward-thinking thought leadership on a broad array of topics in provocative, timely commentaries, interactive webinars and data-fueled decks and white papers. Recent coverage has focused on the impact of the writers strike, the rise of generative AI and the video-streaming sector’s pivot to advertising.