Variety and IllumiNative to Host Rising Native Voices Event at SXSW

Variety and IllumiNative are partnering with SXSW to host a panel on the importance of Native American representation in Hollywood.

The event, held at Moonshine Grill from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, will include a one-on-one conversation with Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of IllumiNative, followed by a conversation with Lashay Wesley, director of communications and storytelling at IllumiNative, and Patrick Smith, executive producer at DIGA, about IllumiNative’s new podcast, “American Genocide: The Crimes of Native American Boarding Schools.” The podcast examines the atrocities and human rights violations committed against Native children at Native American Boarding Schools and follows Crystal and Lashay as they investigate and search for answers and justice at Red Cloud Indian School, a former boarding school in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Both conversations will be moderated by Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief, Variety.

The event is open to SXSW badge holders and those invited by Variety to attend.

IllumiNative is a Native woman-led racial and social justice organization dedicated to increasing the visibility of — and challenging the narrative about — Native peoples. IllumiNative was founded in 2018 by Crystal Echo Hawk (Pawnee) to address the findings from Reclaiming Native Truth — the largest public opinion research project by, for and about Native peoples.

Variety’s partnership with SXSW also includes the return of its Power of Comedy event on Friday, March 10, and a soon-to-be-announced panel with Audible at their space on East 3rd in Austin.