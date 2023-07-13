Variety Announces New ‘Hotels on Screen’ Video Series With Hotels.com

“Hotels on Screen” is a new five-episode video series in partnership with Variety and Hotels.com, spotlighting fictional worlds in fan-favorite TV shows and movies where real-life hotels were used as locations and sets.

The series, featuring interviews with actors and artisans, aims to inspire fans and audiences to travel and explore hotels around the world. The new sponsored editorial series launches July 13, featuring the newly released film “Joy Ride” with interviews from stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and director Adele Lim.

“It’s exciting for us to partner with a marquee brand like Hotels.com to support artisans and actors who create content that stimulates imagination and fosters a desire in their audiences to experience these locations for themselves,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety’s chief operating and marketing officer.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Variety on ‘Hotels on Screen,’ an exciting digital series that showcases filmmakers’ perspectives on the important role hotels play in their projects,” said Lauri Metrose, SVP of global communications at Expedia Group. “In fact, 61% of travelers choose their vacation destinations based on hotels and locations that appear in their favorite films and TV series. With Hotels.com offering millions of properties worldwide, including iconic hotels featured in ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ we invite travelers to discover their perfect somewhere.”

You can watch the first episode, “How the ‘Joy Ride’ Team Transformed Vancouver to Look Like Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and Paris,” now.

For more information on how to stay at the real-life properties featured in each episode of “Hotels on Screen,” visit this link.