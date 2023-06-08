The Gotham and Variety Partner on 2023 Variety Gotham Week

The Gotham Film & Media Institute and Variety, the No. 1 entertainment business news brand, have jointly announced the launch of Variety Gotham Week, a multi-day event in celebration of the Broadway, film, television and audio creative communities. The collaboration will leverage the 45-year legacy of Gotham Week, a centerpiece of the annual independent film and media calendar, with Variety’s annual Business of Broadway presented by City National Bank, which celebrates the annual New York issue on newsstands Oct. 4.

Variety Gotham Week will feature new and exciting programming including: screenings of new films with corresponding events and afterparties, panel conversations with leading arts and cultural figures, the second annual Gotham Week Expo and the second annual Gotham/Variety Audio Honors. Panels and events will be both live streamed on Variety.com and covered across Variety’s media platforms.

“The Gotham’s mission is to celebrate and nurture independent film and media creators, and we are proud to partner with Variety on one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said The Gotham’s executive director, Jeff Sharp. “With Variety’s New York issue coming out the first day of the event, we are excited to create renewed awareness for our home, the extraordinary creative community that is New York City.”

“We are thrilled to host Gotham Week with an exceptional media partner like Variety, providing an even bigger platform for our community and a dedicated space to discuss topics that are pertinent to moving our industry forward as well as solutions to career advancement,” said Kia Brooks, deputy director at The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

“The Gotham is the right partner for Variety to collaborate with on an expanded New York program,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer at Variety. “We can leverage our best-in-class brands to reach a greater in-person audience in New York and to stream these exciting NY based events across Variety’s global audience of 33 million unique visitors a month.”