Variety and Golden Globes Awards Partner to Celebrate Breakthrough Talent At Cannes Film Festival

Variety and the Golden Globes Awards have announced a partnership celebrating breakthrough artists at the Cannes Film Festival. The event will take place on May 19 at the Barriere Beach at The Majestic Cannes.

At the event, Variety will present its Breakthrough Awards which highlights actors whose work have them poised to be some of the most promising talents in the business. This year’s recipients include Cannes 2022 Best Actress winner Zar Amir-Ebrahami, Charles Melton who co-stars in Todd Haynes’ “May December”, Tye Sheridan who stars and produced the film “Black Flies”, and Shaunette Renee Wilson who co-stars in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Campari is the Premier Partner for the party. Deloitte is an Official Partner. Campari will be serving a selection of the world’s most iconic cocktails to guests which will include the top producers, executives, and creatives attending the festival.

“As the number one newsroom covering the business of Hollywood, Variety is gearing up for another year of industry leading coverage out of Cannes,” said Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “We look forward to toasting a new generation of stars at our party with the Golden Globes.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Variety in hosting this exciting event at the iconic Cannes Film Festival,” said HFPA/Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne. “In keeping with the spirit of the Golden Globes, we’re looking forward to throwing one of the best parties on the French Riviera and bringing the international film community together.”

