Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit Returns in September

Variety returns with its annual Entertainment and Technology Summit, presented by City National Bank on Sept. 21 in Los Angeles and streaming virtually. Featured speakers include Warner Bros. Discovery streaming CEO JB Perrette, Live Nation media and sponsorships president Russell Wallach, TikTok digital creator Jake Shane, NASA’s Dr. Chris Mattmann, Conde Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu, Paramount Streaming CTO Vibol Hou and producer/host Casey Wilson.

Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, will speak about spearheading the rollout of Max, which launched in the U.S. in May, combining HBO Max and Discovery+ content into one streaming service. Additionally, he oversees Warner Bros. Discovery’s gaming and interactive entertainment business, which includes WB Games’ successful game development and publishing operations for such titles as Mortal Kombat, Hogwarts Legacy and Batman: Arkham Knight.

In other highlights, Todd Burach, SVP and team leader of sports and family office banking at City National Bank, will talk about growing and financially securing the athlete brand across platforms and multiple revenue streams.

Wallach and Chu will join Eli Holzman, president of non-fiction at Sony Pictures Television, in a discussion about what it takes to develop, produce and distribute hit entertainment.

Shane, also known as Octopusslover8, joins Wilson, host of popular podcast “Bitch Sesh,” and WME agent Madeline Baldi for a conversation about multi-platform creators.

Hou joins Shalini Govil-Pai, general manager and VP at Google TV, and Erin Oremland, general manager of AgilLink at City National Bank, to chat about technology innovations across media.

Mattmann, chief technology and innovation officer at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Travis Sampson, chief technology officer at SoFi Stadium; and Hina Dixit, partner at Microsoft Venture Fund M12 will be featured in a conversation about the opportunity for AI to grow business.

Additional speakers at the Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit include Emily King, EVP of marketing and digital at FOX Entertainment; Ellen Stone, EVP of consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBC Universal; Angela Courtin, VP and global head of brand marketing at YouTube; Elana Sulzer, global category development officer of entertainment at Spotify; Todd Lichten, head of entertainment partnerships at Roblox; and Moonlit Beshimov, head of global partnerships and industry solutions of gaming at Google.

“City National has been the preferred bank of the entertainment industry for decades, and we work hard to ensure we can continue meeting the industry’s banking needs in the ways that have differentiated us, including through innovation and our technology solutions,” said Linda Duncombe, EVP and chief marketing, data and digital officer at City National Bank. “Hearing from our entertainment clients and collaborators helps us ensure we understand what matters most to this unique and special industry. As presenting sponsor of Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit, we look forward to joining industry leaders once again for important discussions about the trends and needs shaping the future of entertainment.”

To register and see the full agenda head to: variety.com/enttech. Stay tuned for more speakers to be announced.