Lisa Vanderpump, Karen Bronzo, Terry Crews, Dwight Caines and Marc Weinstock Join Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit 2023

Variety is pleased to announce the return of its Entertainment Marketing Summit, presented by Deloitte, on April 19 in Los Angeles.

This year’s summit will feature Karen Bronzo, chief marketing officer, Warner Bros. Discovery; Dwight Caines, president, domestic marketing, Universal Pictures; Marc Weinstock, president, worldwide marketing and distribution, Paramount Pictures; Lisa Vanderpump, TV personality and executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” businesswoman, author and philanthropist; Terry Crews, actor, bestselling author, entrepreneur and host; among other elite creative and industry speakers.

Bronzo, Caines and Weinstock will be among participants of a Keynote Entertainment Marketing Roundtable, moderated by Claudia Eller, chief production officer, Variety, in which leading film and TV marketers will share how they are promoting their projects to today’s audiences.

Vanderpump will be interviewed by Kate Aurthur, editor-at-large, Variety, about how she has built an individual brand around her creative storytelling and entrepreneurial talents.

Crews will speak to building an individual brand around his varied work as an actor, bestselling author, entrepreneur and host of “America’s Got Talent.”

“As in years past, Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit is a must-attend event for the entertainment industry’s innovative leaders and we are delighted to be the presenting sponsor again this year,” said Jana Arbanas, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment (TM&E) sector leader. “The industry’s fast pace of change requires that industry players have a meaningful forum to gather, discuss and ideate on the latest disruptive trends; new business models that are reshaping media and entertainment; and insights about how younger generations are influencing change. Our latest Digital Media Trends research will also provide a backdrop for the discussion, offering a deep exploration of media behaviors across streaming video and music services, social media and gaming.”

“We’re excited to once again partner with Deloitte to present the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit which brings together the leading executives in the industry for a day of insightful conversation and networking,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety.

Other first speaker confirmations include Kimberly Paige, EVP and chief marketing officer, BET; Zach Enterlin, EVP and head of marketing, HBO and HBO Max; Margaret Walker, SVP NBC brand strategy and audience growth, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Ellene V. Miles, SVP intersectional marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Motion Picture Group; Christine Benetiz, SVP multicultural marketing, Paramount Pictures; Claudia Chagui, SVP marketing and creative, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; and Tressie Lieberman, VP digital marketing and off-premise, Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Additional speaker highlights include A.J. Feliciano, president, Rooster Teeth Network, Warner Bros. Discovery; Kimberly Wilson, SVP brand and consumer marketing, SiriusXM; Steve Raizes, EVP podcasting and audio, Paramount; Jill Wilfert, VP of licensing and entertainment, LEGO; Josh Silverman, global head of consumer products and chief franchise officer, Mattel; Shiz Suzuki, VP global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing, American Express; Dave Tinson, CMO, electronic arts; and Zach Greenberger, chief business officer, Lyft.

Conversation topics also include “Breakthrough TV Branding,” “Multicultural Marketing Unlocking Younger Generations,” “Winning in the Coming Peak Creator Economy,” “Audio Marketing in the Zeitgeist” and “Brandmaker Visionaries – Building Storytelling Universes.”

Both in-person and virtual streaming tickets are available. To see the full agenda and register to attend, please visit VARIETY.COM/ENTMAR.