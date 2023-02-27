Variety Promotes Sales Veteran Dawn Allen to Senior VP of Film

Variety has promoted Dawn Allen to Senior VP of film, recognizing the instrumental role she plays in driving sales for the entertainment industry’s most-read source of business news.

Since joining Variety in 2006, Allen has built and maintained strong relationships with studio executives, driving the brand’s awards marketing activity to unprecedented heights. An expert in FYC marketing, she has worked on numerous campaigns that have helped film marketers garner nominations and wins for major projects. Allen is also instrumental in the management of key Variety franchises such as Business Managers Elite, Dealmakers and Power of Law franchises, including the live events that accompany each feature.

“Dawn is an exceptional executive who is beloved within the industry and by her peers,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO & Group Publisher of Variety. “She is a relentless champion for her clients and cares deeply about the success of her colleagues.”

Allen is based in Los Angeles and reports to Sobrino-Stearns. Allen noted the growth of Variety as a multi-platform business since it was acquired by PMC in 2012.

“I love working at the premier entertainment brand,” said Allen. “It has been an amazing experience to see Variety grow and expand under PMC’s leadership. I am excited for the future.”