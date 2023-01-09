Variety Signs First Look Deal With A+E Networks’ Category 6 to Develop and Produce Unscripted Projects

Variety and A+E Networks’ Category 6 Media Group have reached a first look agreement to develop and produce unscripted, reality and documentary content based on Variety‘s articles, books, podcasts and other material.

The announcement was made on Monday by Sharon Scott, president of A+E Networks Factual Division and Dea Lawrence, Variety‘s chief operating and marketing officer. A+E Networks will retain global distribution rights to the content produced under the partnership. Variety chief production officer Claudia Eller will serve as executive producer of all projects.

“Variety is one of the preeminent sources of entertainment business journalism, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this first look agreement,” Scott said in a statement. “Variety is a great touchpoint across the media industry, and we look forward to diving deeper into their reporting with journalists and editors who are the best in the business.”

Eller added, “A+E Networks has been a fantastic partner of ours for more than a decade and we’re so excited to extend our relationship by developing original documentary content and other unscripted creative endeavors with Category 6 Media. We’ve already begun delving into some amazing projects.”

The deal builds upon the longstanding relationship between Variety and A+E Networks, which have partnered together on Variety‘s annual “Power of Women” and “Salute to Service” franchises. In 2022, both of these specials were produced by Category 6 Media.

Category 6 Media group specializes in the development and production of premium unscripted series and specials for the A+E Networks portfolio and the global marketplace. The group is currently developing and producing more than 200 hours of programming including multiple true crime series, premium documentaries, limited series, quick turn specials and podcasts.