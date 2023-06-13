Kevin Hart, Will.i.am., Keke Palmer, Kelly Campbell and Jeremy Zimmer to Join Variety Cannes Lions Interview Studio

Variety will return to the Riviera for three days of programmed interviews with leaders in the industry at the Variety Cannes Lions Interview Studio presented by Canva. The studio will take place from June 20-22 with all conversations moderated by a Variety editor.

Kevin Hart, Will.i.am., Keke Palmer and Amanda Gorman are among the slate of speakers who will take part in the studio, as well as Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock; Claudine Cheever, VP of global brand and marketing, Amazon; Jeremy Zimmer, CEO, United Talent Agency; Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard; and Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer, LEGO.

This year’s studio features an array of thought-leaders in branding, storytelling, audience engagement, innovation & more.

Additional programming includes NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships’ global chief marketing officer Josh Feldman taking part in a conversation with Natalie Schwartz, head of global brand marketing and partnerships at Canva.

Suzanne Kounkel, chief marketing officer of Deloitte, will share a session with Jen Howard, global head of sales at Canva. Jonathan Harley, Canva’s head of strategic partnerships, will join Lee Rolston, chief growth officer of Jones Knowles Ritchie, and Rankin Carroll, chief brand and content officer of Mars Wrigley, in conversation.

Additional panelists participating in the studio include:

Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer, American Express

Mark Marshall, chairman of advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal

Willie Geist, host of NBC News’ “Sunday Today With Willie Geist”

Maria Taylor, host of NBC’s “Football Night in America”

Mie-Leng Wong, SVP global brands, Mondelez

Laura Jones, VP, brand and marketing, Instacart

Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, Expedia Group

Xanthe Wells, VP, global creative, Pinterest

Annie Luo, EVP, head of global partnerships and strategic development, Peacock

Elizabeth Campbell, VP, field and culture marketing, McDonald’s

Alessandro Manfredi, CMO, Dove, Unilever

Conny Braams, chief digital and commercial officer, Unilever

Rita Ferro, president, advertising sales and partnerships, Disney

Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing, TikTok

Thai Randolph, CEO, HartBeat

“It’s a historic time in marketing, where technology is evolving quicker than ever before and creating new creative capabilities daily,” said Natalie Schwartz, Canva’s head of global brand marketing and partnerships. “We’re thrilled to be hosting so many creative and business minds in our studio through our Variety partnership at Cannes, where we’ll hear from some of the biggest players of the industry on what inspires and excites them.”

“The greatest minds in the marketing world come together at Cannes Lions to share their innovation and outlook on the industry,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety’s chief operating and marketing officer. “Variety is excited to partner with Canva on our annual interview studio to amplify these vital conversations.”

Conversations from the studio will be published on Variety.com.