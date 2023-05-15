Variety to Host ‘New Gen Voices in Filmmaking’ Panel With Adobe at Cannes Film Festival

Variety will host a “New Gen Voices in Filmmaking” panel, presented by Adobe, at the American Pavilion during Cannes Film Festival on May 20 at 3 p.m.

Panelists include Amy White, global head of corporate social responsibility at Adobe and the executive director of the Adobe Foundation, and Dr. Stacy Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. They will be joined by filmmakers Yupeng He (“A Bright Sunny Day”), Katie Blair (“Imogene”), Shafagh Abosaba (“Daroone Poust”) and Maryam Mahdye (“Daroone Poust”). The conversation will be moderated by Variety’s senior awards editor Clayton Davis.

The panel will explore how young, diverse filmmakers are putting a new creative stamp on the Cannes Film Festival. Speakers will discuss how their heritage has informed their projects, the latest technologies crucial to cutting-edge film production, obstacles they have overcome as artists from underrepresented communities and how people from disadvantaged communities can break into the filmmaking world.

“At Adobe, we believe that diverse voices help the world become a more equal and vibrant place. That’s why we’re proud to share The Inclusion List, a new research project from the Adobe Foundation in collaboration with USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative,” said White. “We look forward to bringing that work to the Festival de Cannes stage alongside next generation filmmakers that are part of the Short films and La Cinef Selections to discuss the importance of representation and storytelling.”

Following the panel, Variety will host a cocktail hour for panelists and attendees. The full conversation will be published on Variety.com after the event.