Variety Announces Inaugural ‘A Night With Artisans’ Event on June 1

Variety will present its inaugural “A Night With Artisans” event on Thursday, June 1 with senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay serving as the night’s emcee and moderator.

The evening, which follows the format of Variety’s tentpole “A Night in the Writers’ Room,” will feature three panels with leading Emmy-contending artisans from across various disciplines. The night will spotlight these behind-the-scenes artists from shows such as “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “The Last of Us”, “Daisy Jones & the Six”, “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Mrs. Davis” and many more, discussing how their craft has shaped the most exciting shows of television this Emmys season.

“A Night With Artisans” will take place in Los Angeles and will be livestreamed to a virtual audience at 7 p.m. PT/ 10pm ET.

The Hair/Makeup panel will feature:

Nichelle Young, “Rap Sh!t,” HBO/Max

David Williams, “Welcome to Chippendales,” Disney Television Studios

Natasha Marcelina, “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” MTV

Mike Hill, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” Netflix

The Costume panel will feature:

LJ Shannon, “The Boys”, Prime Video

Marina Toybina, “Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” ABC/Disney Television Studios

Cynthia Summers, “The Last of Us,” HBO/Max

Samantha Hawkins, “Grease Rise of Pink Ladies,” Paramount+

Camille Benda, “Bad Sisters,” Apple TV+

Laura Montgomery, “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX Networks

Lyn Paolo, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” Netflix

Panelist TBD, “American Born Chinese,“ Disney+

The Creative Collaborators panel will feature:

Sarah Bromberg, music supervisor, “P-Valley,” Starz

Susie Farris, casting director, “Jury Duty,” FreeVee

Owen Harris, director/executive producer, “Mrs. Davis,” Peacock

Denise Wingate, costume designer, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Prime Video

Bob Ducsay, editor, “Poker Face,” Peacock

Panelist TBD, “The Last of Us,” HBO/Max

Panelist TBD, “A Small Light,” National Geographic

Panelist TBD, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix

Panelist TBD, “Accused,” Fox/Sony Picture Television

