Variety Announces Inaugural ‘A Night With Artisans’ Event on June 1

Variety will present its inaugural “A Night With Artisans” event on Thursday, June 1 with senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay serving as the night’s emcee and moderator.
The evening, which follows the format of Variety’s tentpole “A Night in the Writers’ Room,” will feature three panels with leading Emmy-contending artisans from across various disciplines. The night will spotlight these behind-the-scenes artists from shows such as “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “The Last of Us”, “Daisy Jones & the Six”, “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Mrs. Davis” and many more, discussing how their craft has shaped the most exciting shows of television this Emmys season.
“A Night With Artisans” will take place in Los Angeles and will be livestreamed to a virtual audience at 7 p.m. PT/ 10pm ET.
The Hair/Makeup panel will feature:
- Nichelle Young, “Rap Sh!t,” HBO/Max
- David Williams, “Welcome to Chippendales,” Disney Television Studios
- Natasha Marcelina, “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” MTV
- Mike Hill, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” Netflix
The Costume panel will feature:
- LJ Shannon, “The Boys”, Prime Video
- Marina Toybina, “Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” ABC/Disney Television Studios
- Cynthia Summers, “The Last of Us,” HBO/Max
- Samantha Hawkins, “Grease Rise of Pink Ladies,” Paramount+
- Camille Benda, “Bad Sisters,” Apple TV+
- Laura Montgomery, “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX Networks
- Lyn Paolo, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” Netflix
- Panelist TBD, “American Born Chinese,“ Disney+
The Creative Collaborators panel will feature:
- Sarah Bromberg, music supervisor, “P-Valley,” Starz
- Susie Farris, casting director, “Jury Duty,” FreeVee
- Owen Harris, director/executive producer, “Mrs. Davis,” Peacock
- Denise Wingate, costume designer, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Prime Video
- Bob Ducsay, editor, “Poker Face,” Peacock
- Panelist TBD, “The Last of Us,” HBO/Max
- Panelist TBD, “A Small Light,” National Geographic
- Panelist TBD, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix
- Panelist TBD, “Accused,” Fox/Sony Picture Television
Access to the virtual livestream is free but requires registration. RSVP: Register at variety.com/nightwithartisans.