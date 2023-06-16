Variety500 Opens Submissions for 2023 Media Index

Variety, the No. 1 entertainment news brand, announces a call for entries for the seventh edition of Variety500, the ultimate index of influence for the global media industry. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2023.

The principles underpinning Variety500 are what they’ve always been: to honor excellence among executives and creatives worldwide who have distinguished themselves the most over the past 12 months.

The final list emerges after extensive deliberation by the Variety editorial team. They seek accomplished leaders, innovators, risk-takers and rainmakers who are responsible for growth and success in their sector. They carefully weigh the merits of nominees’ current and previous accomplishments based on research and consultation with the industry at large. Judgments are rendered according to subjective assessments that balance what someone has accomplished over the past 12 months with the achievements made prior to that period. Because Variety500 is an annual list, recent career performance is more heavily weighted than previous work. For more on the criteria, visit this article about our selection process.

Submissions should include the name of the individual and why they merit consideration. Individuals may only submit themselves or an individual they represent to vip@pmc.com by July 31st. See the honorees of last year’s Variety500 here.

