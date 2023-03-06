UTA Hires Claudia Russo as SVP of Corporate Communications

Veteran communications executive Claudia Russo has joined United Talent Agency (UTA) as SVP of corporate communications.

Russo joins the global talent, entertainment, sports and marketing company from Verizon Business Markets and previously spent 15 years at Fox Television Stations. She begins in her new role immediately and will relocate to Los Angeles from New York this summer.

“As our business continues to grow in size, influence and complexity, Claudia’s deep knowledge and experience with both media relations and investor relations will help us continue to elevate our game as we tell UTA’s story on a global stage,” UTA chief communication officer Richard Siklos, announcing Russo’s hiring.

Throughout her career, Russo has counseled C-Suite executives, celebrities and news anchors on corporate strategy, public relations and brand reputation campaigns. She joins the company from Verizon Business Markets, where she served as head of communication since 2020 and oversaw a 20-person team that supported the Fortune 25 company and the chief revenue officer’s broader business portfolio.

Prior to Verizon, she spent 15 years at Fox Television Stations, rising to lead corporate communications across 28 owned and operated stations and the company’s entertainment syndication division. During her tenure, she worked on communications around 21st Century Fox’s sale to Disney in 2019 and the creation of Fox Corp.

A graduate of Villanova University, Russo also received a master’s in corporate communication from Purdue University.

News of Russo’s hiring comes following the company’s recent acquisitions of U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group and entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink, as well as a strategic partnership with global private equity firm EQT. The growth and expansion also continues internally as, last week, UTA announced the launch of a fashion division, led by Anne Nelson.