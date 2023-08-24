UTA Adds Harrison Tenzer to Lead New York Fine Arts (EXCLUSIVE)

Artworld veteran Harrison Tenzer has joined UTA as senior director of the global talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company’s fine arts division and UTA Artist Space.

Tenzer will be based in New York and report to Arthur Lewis, partner & creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space. Tenzer’s hiring is described as the “next step in the long-term expansion strategy” for the division under Lewis, who was named to the position in 2019.

“Bringing Harrison on board marks a pivotal moment in UTA Fine Arts’ evolution,” Lewis said in a statement announcing the new hire. “His extensive experience and innovative mindset perfectly align with our commitment to pushing boundaries. With his leadership, we’ll elevate our work creating lasting connections and new opportunities for the artists we admire.”

Tenzer joins UTA with more than 12 years professional artworld experience. He most recently served as vice president, head of digital strategy at Sotheby’s New York office and previously held various roles at Christie’s and was a fine art specialist at Wright auction house.

“I have long admired Arthur’s bold approach and I’m excited to join his talented team,” said Tenzer. “UTA’s artist-first mentality and embrace of innovation feels like the perfect culture fit for me. My aim is to tap into the extensive network of departments under the UTA umbrella to help artists realize their grandest ambitions.”

During his seven-year tenure with Sotheby’s as a specialist in contemporary art, he spearheaded the firm’s online sales initiative which saw 30-times growth in overall sales. Notably, he facilitated the digital sales strategy for renowned collectors and estates like Douglas S. Cramer, Tommy Hilfiger, Edward Albee, Ginny Williams, Hester Diamond and Joseph H. Hirschhorn.

Tenzer also worked with the Keith Haring Foundation to orchestrate a sale of Haring’s personal art collection to benefit The LGBT Center in New York and provided market advice to the estate of artist Rammellzee, collaborating with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston on a major exhibition. He is a co-founder of the Brooklyn Rail Curatorial Projects and maintains his own art practice with a studio in Bushwick.