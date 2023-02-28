UTA Launches Fashion Division Led by Anne Nelson

United Talent Agency (UTA) has launched a fashion division led by Anne Nelson.

UTA Fashion will focus on expanding client business in the fashion and beauty space. Nelson will be responsible for helping clients drive culture and inspire trends, including by tapping into the scope of UTA’s pre-existing operations across entertainment, marketing and business.

A veteran in the fashion industry, Nelson began heading up fashion and beauty at UTA in the fall of 2022 before the official launch of the division. She joined UTA after one year working within the fashion division at CAA. Previously, Nelson had served as vice president of global business development for the UFC, with other prior experiences including business development and management at WME, Elite Model Management and the Marilyn Agency. Nelson has decades of experience offering mentorship within the fashion industry, having worked with major players such as Gisele Bündchen, Annie Leibovitz, Leni Klum and more.

Nelson is based in New York.

“Anne is one of the most respected fashion executives with deep and established relationships across the industry,” said UTA Board member and partner Blair Kohan and partner Darnell Strom in a joint statement. “She has a true passion for her clients and has been the architect behind many top career moments in the fashion world. For UTA, bringing her on board is a natural next step in the work we’ve been doing in this space, and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish.”

The launch of the fashion division marks the most recent business expansion for UTA, which has in recent years acquired publishing agency Fletcher and Company, U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group and entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink. Additionally, UTA began a partnership in July 2022 with leading global private equity firm EQT.