Executives From TikTok, Twitch, Neon and More Join Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit on April 19

Variety is pleased to announce additional speakers for its annual Entertainment Marketing Summit, presented by Deloitte, on April 19 in Los Angeles, including Christian Parkes, CMO, Neon; Catherine Halaby, head of entertainment, North America, TikTok; Deon Graham, chief brand officer, Combs Global; and Rachel Delphin, CMO, Twitch.

Parkes and Halaby will join a Keynote Entertainment Marketing Leaders panel, also including Karen Bronzo, CMO, Warner Bros. Discovery; Dwight Caines, president, domestic marketing, Universal Pictures; and Marc Weinstock, president, worldwide marketing and distribution, Paramount Pictures.

Graham, who oversees campaigns for Sean Combs’ businesses such as Revolt TV and Cîroc Vodka, will join a multicultural marketing conversation featuring Ellene V. Miles, SVP intersectional marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Motion Picture Group; Christine Benitez, SVP multicultural marketing, Paramount Pictures; and Claudia Chagui, SVP marketing and creative, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Delphin will join a conversation about building storytelling universes, also including Jill Wilfert, vice president of licensing and entertainment, LEGO; Josh Silverman, head of consumer products and chief franchise officer, Mattel; Shiz Suzuki, VP global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing, American Express; and David Tinson, CMO, Electronic Arts.

In other highlights, Jana Arbanas, vice chair and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte LLP, will discuss the findings of Deloitte’s 2023 Digital Media Trends Survey exploring why people — especially younger generations — are drawn to different types of digital media and how those experiences are becoming more interconnected and meaningful.

Allan Cook, managing director at Deloitte Digital and John Zeigler, CMO at Sinclair Broadcasting Group, will talk about how companies are navigating marketing and branding in the metaverse.

“The metaverse offers entertainment marketers a new sphere of influence and a myriad of outreach possibilities across all media channels. With Deloitte, we recently launched a sports fan community in the metaverse that will enhance the ways in which fans and audiences can build connections and engage with the content they love,” Zeigler said in a statement. “We are excited to be joining Deloitte on stage to talk about the next generation of engagement and how a metaverse experience that blends the physical and the digital worlds offers great potential for innovation and creativity.”

Other speakers joining the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit include Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and CMO, Paramount Streaming; Nicole Blake, head of franchise management, Wondery; Linda Duncombe, chief marketing, product and digital officer, City National Bank; Dana McGraw SVP, audience modeling and data science, Disney Advertising; Elana Sulzer, global category development officer, entertainment, Spotify; and Alexys Coronel, director of entertainment, Amazon Ads.

Previously announced participants include Lisa Vanderpump, TV personality and executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” businesswoman, author and philanthropist; Terry Crews, actor, bestselling author, entrepreneur and host; among other elite creative and industry speakers.

To see the full agenda and register to attend, please visit VARIETY.COM/ENTMAR.