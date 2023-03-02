Tia Lee Makes Her London Fashion Week Debut in Custom Couture

Kicking off Feb. 17, London Fashion Week showcased the fall-winter collections that are poised to inform designs and trends for the year ahead. As part of this season’s installment, global C-pop singer and fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) made waves at the annual celebration of artistry, design and all things fashion.

Following her record-breaking new single “Goodbye Princess” and its accompanying music video, Tia made her LFW debut alongside A-listers at the shows and events of established fashion brands, such as Julien Macdonald, David Koma, Richard Quinn and Moncler Genius, as well as ES and Perfect magazines. Fellow attendees included Joan Collins, Ashley Graham, Sara Sampaio, Edward Enninful, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Pharrell Williams, to name a few.

Tia Lee in a tailored lace slip dress and flowing black chiffon cape, exclusively handpicked from Julien Macdonald’s FW23 collection Courtesy of Tia Lee

Tia Unveils Julien Macdonald Fall-Winter 2023 Couture to the World

Alongside A-list celebrities and fashion icons in attendance at the LFW shows, Tia turned heads with one outfit after another. One particular highlight was at the Julien Macdonald Fall-Winter 2023 show, where she arrived in a couture lace slip dress and flowing black chiffon cape from the designer’s fall-winter collection, along with glittering Gina heels and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

As the only celebrity selected by Macdonald to wear a piece from the collection prior to its debut at the Feb. 19 show, Tia joined an exclusive international list of celebrities who have been dressed by the King of Glamour, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Tia Lee at the front row of the Julien Macdonald showcase

L to R: Lorraine Pascale, Dennis O’Brien, Tia Lee, Amber Le Bon Courtesy of Tia Lee

“It was an absolute honor to meet Julien in person and receive the gorgeous dress fresh off his latest collection,” Tia said after the show. “The intricate details are testament to his passion for his craft, and I loved putting it on and watching a fabulous showcase of his latest work.”

At a young age, Macdonald was appointed by Karl Lagerfeld as the head designer of knitwear at Chanel, and he was later appointed as successor to Alexander McQueen as the creative director of Givenchy. Macdonald launched his own label in 1997 and swiftly became a leading British fashion designer, winning awards such as British Designer of the Year at the Elle Style Awards in 2001 and an Order of the British Empire in 2006 for his services to the industry.

Tia Lee with Julien Macdonald, in couture from his FW23 collection Courtesy of Tia Lee

During London Fashion Week, Tia was also seen in the front rows of Richard Quinn’s show. Quinn was the first designer to have a show graced by the late Queen Elizabeth II. His designs were subsequently brought onto the international stage by Amal Clooney, who wore a Quinn design to the Met Gala in 2018.

At Quinn’s show, Tia wore an embroidered coat from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection featuring blossoming floral embellishments with encrusted beads. The outfit was further elevated by a teardrop-shaped beaded headpiece from Victoria Grant, Jimmy Choo black suede platform sandals and elegant Theo Fennell pearl earrings.

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn’s FW23 collection showcase

As part of her busy LFW schedule, Tia arrived at the David Koma Fall-Winter 2023 runway in a silver two-piece suit, a bomber jacket and a pair of leather boots from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection. Adding more glittery shine to the outfit were Amina Muaddi’s diamond chain earrings and a pair of Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Embracing a New Chapter as an Ever-Evolving Recording Artist

Just as style evolves with the passing of each season, Tia has also been through a metamorphosis. Signaling a new chapter in her career, her latest release, “Goodbye Princess,” pays homage to life’s challenges, showcasing her determination to rise above negative stereotypes she’s encountered. The track is also the first Chinese single produced by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz, who has worked with artists such as Jay-Z and Madonna.

In the same spirit of female empowerment, Tia launched the #EmpowerHer campaign, using “Goodbye Princess” as a vehicle to spread awareness for women-centric charities, such as Beats By Girlz and Women in Music in the United States, Daughters of Tomorrow in Singapore and Teen’s Key in Hong Kong.

Another highlight of Tia’s campaign is the official #EmpowerHerDance challenge, with over a dozen influencers from around the world leading the charge and gaining the attention of more than 158 million followers. The song’s infectious beat also saw Grammy-winning female DJ duo Nervo come on board in support of the campaign, creating an electrifying remix that led Tia to set the record for the fastest Chinese pop song video to reach 100 million views in 20 days on YouTube.

Tia’s trip to London Fashion Week reflects her ongoing journey as an artist, presenting her with another chance to step out of her comfort zone. Through her bold sartorial choices, she continued to express herself as a powerful, independent woman who is ready to step onto the global stage.

Tia Lee at the front row of the Richard Quinn showcase Courtesy of Tia Lee

Tia Lee attends the Richard Quinn Fashion Show on February 18, 2023 in London, England Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tia Lee

Tia Lee attends the David Koma Fashion Show on February 18, 2023 in London, England Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tia Lee

Tia Lee attends the David Koma Fashion Show on February 18, 2023 in London, England Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tia Lee

Tia Lee attends the David Koma After show party on February 18, 2023 in London, England Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tia Lee

Tia Lee attends the Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius at Olympia London on February 20, 2023 in London, England Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moncler

