Dick Clark Productions Names Tamaya Petteway Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the appointment of Tamaya Petteway to SVP of partnerships on Tuesday morning. In her role, Petteway will run DCP’s sponsorship division overseeing revenue streams and profits related to sponsors, advertisers, locations and venues. She will also lead sales initiatives and strategy across all DCP platforms. Reporting into Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and CEO of DCP, as well as Mike Kohn, DCP’s COO, Petteway will officially join the team on June 12.

“Tamaya brings incredible experience, talent and authority to the role,” said Penske. “Her unique skill set, enthusiasm for entertainment and creative approach are one of a kind and I look forward to watching her evolve the sponsorship strategy at DCP for the future.”

“Having worked on some of the biggest brands in TV and entertainment, I’m beyond excited to join the talented teams at Dick Clark Productions and work across its extraordinary portfolio of iconic live event programming and legendary TV properties,” said Petteway. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to marry my background in TV and music to build long term strategic brand partnerships, bring to life creative integrations and customized 360 sponsorship programs that will enable consumer brands to authentically reach targeted audiences and influence viewers and fans of pop-culture to interact and experience DCP’s award shows and events in highly relevant, innovative and entertaining ways.”

For the last eight years, Petteway worked at Endemol Shine North America across brand partnerships, licensing and digital. Most recently she held the title of SVP for brand partnerships, licensing and digital where she was responsible for creating and expanding brand partnership efforts for Endemol Shine North America programming. She created numerous brand partnerships across the studio’s top series, including integrating major consumer brands into “MasterChef and “MasterChef Junior” (FOX), “MasterChef Latinos” (Estrella), “Lego Masters” (FOX), “Wipeout” (TBS), “The Courtship” (Peacock/NBCUniversal) and “Foodtastic” (Disney+). Brand partners have included Samsung, General Mills, Blue Apron, T-Mobile, Kellogg’s, State Farm, Lexus, Mazola, Blue Diamond, Whirlpool, Burlington, Wayfair, Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft and many more.

Petteway also served as Endemol Shine North America’s SVP for brand and licensing partnerships for four years where she developed numerous successful licensing partnerships. Petteway helped make “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” two of the most successful brands in the industry – launching the MasterChef Junior Live Tour with TC Entertainment, MasterChef Wines, Camp MasterChef with Campus Cerdanya, Cooking with MasterChef Interactive online cooking classes with Bluprint.com, MasterChef cruises (with Holland America), MasterChef Junior cooking sets with Wicked Cool Toys and numerous best-selling MasterChef and MasterChef Junior cookbooks.

Petteway also led the launch of series-inspired products developed for the Emmy award-winning scripted series “Black Mirror” (Netflix), including the first-ever social board game “Nosedive,” an exclusive apparel line for Target and ‘binge-themed’ subscription boxes with Loot Crate.

Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Petteway had served as vice president for partnership marketing and development at Universal Music Group. Petteway identified new ways to create innovative partnerships between UMG and global brands, while building strategic programs and integrated marketing campaigns that leveraged UMG’s assets, iconic label groups and roster of artists.

Before joining Universal Music Group, Petteway spent eight years at CORE Media’s 19 Entertainment as vice president of brand patnerships. There, she oversaw development, production and the execution of branded partnerships, marketing integrations and sponsorships across 19 Entertainment’s properties with a focus on top musical artists and leading TV shows including “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Petteway has developed unique content-based brand programs for partners including Kellogg’s, Marriott, Unilever, Sony, Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo., with one program winning a 2015 gold SABRE Award. Petteway holds a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from Loyola Marymount University. She will be based out of DCP’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

Variety is owned by Penske Media Corporation.