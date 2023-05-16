Sydney Kramer Promoted to Managing Director and Senior Executive Producer of Variety Content Studio

Sydney Kramer has been promoted to managing director and senior executive producer for Variety Content Studio.

Kramer, who joined Variety in 2022, steers the creative team that delivers branded projects across print and digital and sponsored editorial video projects from red carpets, premieres, studios and events. Among the notable brands Kramer has created content for include Apple TV+, HBO, Netflix, Amazon, FX, Hulu, Sony, Indeed, City National Bank, DirecTV, Spotify and Roku.

“Sydney Kramer is an invaluable leader of the fastest-growing division at Variety,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety‘s Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. “We are fortunate to have such an artistic and enterprising executive building the Variety Content Studio into a formidable business unit.”

Kramer came to Variety after working as director of post-production for Little Dot Studios, and as a supervising video producer for Insider.

“I’m thrilled to be able to take on an expanded role with the Variety Content Studio,” Kramer said. “I’m lucky to lead a team of rockstars who are passionate about what they do, and I love working together across all departments here at Variety to create premium content for our clients and our audiences.”