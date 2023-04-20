‘Unscripted’ Redstone Book Set for TV Development by Producer Steven Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Steven Paul has optioned the rights to “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy,” with plans to develop the nonfiction bestseller by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams as a TV series.

The book, published by Penguin Random House in February, tells the sordid, behind-the-scenes story of the battle for control of Sumner Redstone’s media empire. The book has been the talk of the town in Hollywood as industry insiders learn the unvarnished details behind the recent history of Sumner and Shari Redstone, Viacom, CBS Corp., Leslie Moonves and a host of other prominent figures.

Rachel Abrams, Steven Paul and James B. Stewart

Paul is in the process of recruiting a writer to develop the property as a limited series through his SP Media Group. The deal was brokered for Stewart and Abrams by CAA’s Ron Bernstein and SP Media president Scott Karol.

“James and Rachel had me on the edge of my seat as they navigate the tumultuous battle surrounding the Sumner Redstone legacy and how his daughter Shari Redstone defied the odds to emerge victorious”, said Paul, who is CEO and Chairman of SP Media Group. “It’s a jaw-dropping tale that takes us behind the veil of Hollywood in what feels like the real-life ‘Succession’.”

“This saga proves that truth can be stranger than fiction, and we’re thrilled that SP Media Group wants to bring it to a new audience. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Steven and the rest of the team,” said Stewart and Abrams.

Paul is a producer and entrepreneur whose SP Media owns a major stake in the Jewish Life Television Network channel. SP Media has produced 10 films over the past 18 months including the Jon Voight action thriller “Mercy” and “The Painter,” starring Charlie Webber and Voight. In 2019, SP Media acquired a majority stake in the Marvel Comics-related Atlas Comics library with plans to develop a slate of superhero fare.