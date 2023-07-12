Emmys 2023: Nominations Scorecard by Platform, Program and Studio

“Succession” planning paid off big time for HBO once again on Emmy nominations day.

The family dynasty drama led the Emmy field pack for the second consecutive year. The series was the cornerstone of HBO’s total tally of 127 nominations, including shows that also ran on the streamer previously known as HBO Max (now just Max). Netflix weighed in with 103 mentions.

“Succession” raked in 27 bids, including a history-making troika of noms in the lead actor drama category for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Last year the series grabbed 25 nominations and went all the way to take the top prize for drama series. Also adding heft to HBO’s tally this year was the acclaimed freshman drama “The Last of Us,” with 24,” and “The White Lotus” at 23.

Netflix’s haul was paced by 13 noms apiece for “Beef” and “Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Buzzy new comedy “Wednesday” had a strong showing in its freshman year with 12. “The Crown,” the royal family drama that was crowned top drama series in 2021, weighed in with six noms.

Hulu grabbed 64, led by 11 for “Only Murders in the Building.”

Apple TV+ also had a big year with a broad slate of programs delivering a total of 54 noms, including “Ted Lasso” with 21 noms and documentary feature “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” with seven. Amazon Prime Video also had a broad menu of content that added up to 41 mentions, fueled by 14 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and nine for “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

In the Disney kingdom, Disney+ came in with 40 including impressive showings for its Lucasfilm series with “Andor” grabbing eight noms including a berth in the top drama series race and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with five and a spot in the competitive limited/anthology series heat. FX claimed 37, including 13 for “The Bear.” ABC bagged 28, including eight for comedy “Abbott Elementary.” “Abbott Elementary” is carrying the flag for broadcast network TV with its standing as the only broadcast series to nab a nom across drama, comedy and limited/anthology series.

NBC was close behind ABC with 27, including nine for “Saturday Night Live” and a late-night talk series mention for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Among the newer entrants in the Emmy competition is Roku Channel, which punched above its weight with eight noms including a berth in the TV movie category for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

More to come

(Pictured: “Succession”)