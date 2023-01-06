ProSieben’s Studio71 Pacts with Oracle Moat for Digital Advertising Analytics

Studio71, a TV and digital content production company and the publisher behind more than 1,800 creator channels, has teamed with Oracle Moat Measurement for a study to gauge the effectiveness of advertising across its portfolio.

Matt Crowley, co-CEO of Studio71

Studio71, owned by Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media, offers production services for TV series, short-form digital, podcasters and other content creators. The company also produces original series of its own, including Facebook Watch’s “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” A&E’s “The Toe Bro” and Hulu’s “Plus One.”

The company also works with a host of digital creators to help produce and sell advertising for their channels distributed via YouTube, Snap, Amazon Music and Facebook Watch, including “Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer” and “Adulting with Emma Chamberlain.”

“We are committed to delivering video content that is highly engaging and entertaining, packaged with video metrics that exceed industry benchmarks,” said Matt Crowley, co-CEO at Studio71. “That’s why we chose Oracle Moat to further support us in driving the best results for our clients and the marketplace.”

Studio71’s push for deeper analytics on its content reflects the reaction among publishers to marketers’ concerns about the unpredictability of content on digital platforms. The company touts its proprietary Context technology that allows for “thoughtful” media placements that ensure brand safety for marketers and partenrssystem as ensuring brand safety.

“Oracle Moat has been helping sell-side clients for a decade now to understand and leverage our attention and engagement metrics to optimize performance results and drive better outcomes for brands,” said Irina Dzyubinsky, head of product management for Oracle Moat. “Studio71 knows first-hand the value our measurement delivers in telling a comprehensive story for their advertisers when it comes to exceptional ad performance.”