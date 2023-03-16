Steve Nissen Tapped as President, CEO for Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Steve Nissen, who previously served as senior vice president of legal and government affairs at NBCUniversal, is set to take over as president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC).

Nissen will begin serving in the new position effective March 20, taking the reigns from David Michael Jerome. The ex-CEO left the role in December 2022 due to “family reasons,” prompting a nationwide search for his successor, led by Berkhemer Clayton, Inc.

“Steve Nissen’s visionary leadership and extensive expertise in various facets of the business world, combined with his deep understanding of the Hollywood community, have made him the ideal candidate to lead the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce,” said Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chairperson of the board at HCC. “As a native of Hollywood, Nissen brings a unique perspective and a personal connection to the community.”

Entering the role with over 40 years of experience across areas like law, government and media, Nissen’s prior qualifications include operating as CEO at the California State Bar and working as a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. The executive also spent over 13 years at the Public Counsel Law Center, where he was hired as president.

Nissen formerly served as a chair at institutions like the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, FilmLA, Centray City Association and the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation. Currently, Nissen is on the board for the Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall.

Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has functioned as a liaison between city officials, local businesses and community members to advance L.A.’s economy. The HCC also owns the licensing rights to the Hollywood Sign — which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — and hosts induction ceremonies for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.