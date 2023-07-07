Stage 32 Entertainment Industry Social Network Hits 1 Million Members

Stage 32, the social network designed to support TV and film professionals in more than 185 countries, has reached the milestone of 1 million members as the company expands its offerings.

The service was founded in 2011 by Richard “RB” Botto, an actor, producer and screenwriter. The platform features global job boards and 3,000 hours of webinars, classes and labs to support a wide range of entertainment industry careers, including above- and below-the-line disciplines.

Among the top markets for Stage 32 are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia. The price of the service ranges depending on the level and duration of access. A one-year subscription to its Writers Room plan, offering a database of open film and TV writing jobs, costs about $350.

“From the beginning, the mission of Stage 32 has been to democratize the entertainment industry by leveling the playing field for film and television creatives worldwide. It is humbling and rewarding to not only see our community grow to 1 million strong, but also witness so many of our members find career success through the opportunities we present on the platform,” Botto said.

“With so much toxicity on the broad based social network platforms, I’m overjoyed to see so many creatives and professionals finding a safe haven on Stage 32. Our membership growth has accelerated greatly as a result,” he said. “By offering full transparency and the promise of community first, our members are not only making meaningful connections, but accelerating their career path through our education and marketplace.”

The company’s content menu includes workshops led by such notables as producer Nick Vallelonga (“Green Book”), composer Terence Blanchard, documentarian Tiller Russel, filmmaker Martin Guigui (“Sweetwater”), showrunner Todd Slavkin (“Smallville”), writer-producer Leila Cohan (“Bridgerton”) and writer-producer Vijal Patel (“Black-ish”).

Over the past decade, Stage 32 (the name is a nod to the RKO stage where Orson Welles shot “Citizen Kane”) has helped a number of film commissions, festivals and production companies scout for talent globally, including Netflix, Canon, Cannes Film Festival and American Film Market.