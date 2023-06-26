L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay, NCAA Champion Angel Reese, RedBird Founder Gerry Cardinale Added to Variety and Sportico’s Sports & Entertainment Summit

L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay, RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale and NCAA Champion and MVP of the 2023 NCAA Championship Angel Reese have been added to the program for Variety and Sportico’s co-branded Sports and Entertainment Summit, presented by City National Bank, on July 13 in Los Angeles. The collaboration marks an expanded day of programming for the event. Already announced speakers include NBA all-star, entrepreneur and philanthropist Russell Westbrook; NBA all-star and producer Blake Griffin; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; and ESPN’s Rosalyn Durant.

A keynote conversation with McVay will cover the 2022 Super Bowl Champion team, how the incredible fan energy provides inspiration for them and what the team is excited about heading into the new season.

In a keynote conversation, RedBird Capital Partners’ founder, managing partner and chief investment officer Cardinale will be interviewed by Variety senior entertainment and media writer Matt Donnelly. RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that manages approximately $9 billion of assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors.

LSU NCAA Women’s Champion Reese will participate in a keynote conversation moderated by Taylor Rooks, host and executive producer of Taylor Rooks X. The two will discuss Reese’s journey as a player, her experiences with LSU and what she’d like to accomplish next.

Mike Mulvihill, president of insights and analytics at Fox Sports, and Meredith Battin, VP/head of content planning and programming at NFL, were also added to the “State of Sports TV Programming and Game Coverage” panel.

“The Beginning of the Immersive Sports Era” panel will feature Kat Harwood, principal of sports industry practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Shawn Bryant, managing director and sports practice leadership at Deloitte. The session will explore how fans today have access to a mind-boggling amount of sports content across multiple platforms, and will include findings from Deloitte’s 2023 Sports Fan Insights Survey.

“Partnering with our sister brand Sportico affords us the opportunity to present engaging conversations around the content we know best: Sports and Entertainment,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety. “We are excited to expand to a full-day format with the most relevant speakers at the forefront of our industries.”

“Penske Media is uniquely positioned to marry the worlds of entertainment and sports. Variety and Sportico are best-in-class brands that uncover, explain and elevate the conversation around it all,” said Scott Soshnick, editor-in-chief of Sportico.

“City National Bank’s personalized client service has long been trusted by individuals and organizations in the sports and entertainment industries to help grow their business and wealth,” said JaHan Wang, executive vice president of entertainment banking at City National. “We are proud to sponsor the first Variety and Sportico co-branded Sports & Entertainment Summit and look forward to conversations with the biggest names in sports about the intersection of professional athletics, business and media.”

See the full agenda and register here.