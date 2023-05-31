Sony’s Aniplex Buys Origamix Partners, Hatches Production Deal With Korea’s Imaginus

Aniplex, a Sony business unit best known as a major producer and distributor of anime films and series including the hit “Demon Slayer,” is to acquire Japanese IP development and talent management firm Origamix Partners. The firm will be expanded into live-action production.



The deal was announced Wednesday and will become effective from June 1. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed other than Aniplex obtaining “a full share” of the company.



Sony said that Origamix, which has previously been behind the “Kingdom” film franchise and the “Alice in Borderland” series, now in its second season at Netflix,” will be renamed Myragion Studio.



“Myragion, which will start operations as a new company, will newly engage in producing live-action projects in addition to its existing talent agent and IP development businesses,” Sony said. “Its live-action production will focus on developing and producing contents aiming at the global market, with creators (producers, scriptwriters and directors) as the core,” and continue its association with Sato Shinsuke, director of ‘Alice in Borderland’ and ‘Kingdom,” Sony said.



“As part of the launch of operations as a new company, Myragion will enter into a strategic partnership with a content studio Imaginus, established in 2021 by Jinnie Choi, a former CEO of [TV production giant] Studio Dragon in South Korea. Based on this partnership, Choi will become an executive advisor to Myragion, with the aim of building a strong Asian premium production network together,” Sony said.



At its recent annual strategy presentation, Sony said that the group aims to continue to be acquisitive in its entertainment verticals – global film and TV (known as the ‘pictures division’), games hardware and software, and music.



The Japanese film and TV operations are a component of the subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), which is a part of the massive music publishing and distribution business.



Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service that the conglomerate acquired in 2021, is an independently-operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex.