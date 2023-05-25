Shari Redstone’s National Amusements Receives $125 Million Investment From BDT Capital Partners

National Amusements, the parent company of Paramount Global, has received a $125 million investment from BDT Capital Partners, an investment firm that specializes in supporting family-controlled businesses and estates.

The influx of cash is designed to take pressure off of Paramount Global stock price, which has been under water in recent months in part because of concern about National Amusements’ financial health. The deal will allow National Amusements to pay off some existing loans that have been secured by the company’s Paramount Global shares.

“Our expanded partnership with BDT & MSD reflects our strong belief in Paramount’s ability to deliver value to all shareholders. Paramount has the best assets in the media industry, with an incredible content library and IP spanning all genres and demographics, as well as the No. 1 broadcast network, the leading free ad-supported streaming television service and the fastest-growing pay streaming platform in the U.S.,” said Shari Redstone, Chair, CEO and President of NAI. “NAI has conviction in Paramount’s strategy and execution, and we remain committed to supporting Paramount as it takes the necessary steps to build on its success and capitalize on the strategic opportunities in our industry.”

