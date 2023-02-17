Netflix Releases ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Trailer; Catherine O’Hara Set for USC Honor (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the eight-episode second season of “Shadow and Bone.” The second season depicts Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li, on the run in an effort to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka. However, General Kirigan (played by Ben Barnes) is also back and this time has an army of shadow monsters behind him.

The Season 2 cast includes also includes Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Calahan Skogman, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe and Patrick Gibson.

Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Leigh Bardugo as author and executive producer for the series. “Shadow and Bone” is also executive produced by Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios) and Shelley Meals.

Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” premieres March 16. Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

The CW announced the upcoming motorsport docuseries “100 Days to Indy” will premiere April 27.

The show documents the leadup to the Indianapolis 500 Race, showing the personalities behind the NTT Indycar Series. The six-part series will take viewers from destinations in Florida to Texas to California, documenting the preparation, competition and even some pranks.

“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind ‘100 Days to Indy’ has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz in a statement.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group, Patrick Dimon directs and co-executive produces the series with executive producer Bryan Terry. Adam Marinelli is the series’ showrunner and co-executive producer, along with Falguni Lakhani Adams executive producing.

See the teaser below.

The HBO Max comedy special “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” will premiere March 2.

Filmed in Atlanta, Wayans uses impressions and physical comedy to address topics such as “the slap” at the 2022 Oscars. The special will address themes of family, friendship, mistakes and redemption, and it marks the comedian’s third with HBO.

“I’m excited to be back in business with HBO Max,” Wayans said in a statement. “We’ve had a lot of success with my last two specials so this will be great. I know HBO Max and the sophisticated team of executives are notorious for being true tastemakers and snobs of comedy, so I am flattered that they found this special to be… special.”

Wayans is writing and performing with Troy Miller directing. Wayans, Rick Alvarez, Michael Rotenberg, Steve Harris and Miller are also executive producers for the special.

DEALS

Red Bull Studios has licensed “The Real Mo Farrah” to CBC Canada, SBS Australia, Canal+ France, Movistar+ Spain, NRK Norway, Servus TV Austria and MContent in the Middle East.

“’The Real Mo Farah’ is one of a growing slate of documentaries from our studio,” said Red Bull Studios head of partnerships and commercial strategy Sebastian Burkhardt in a statement. “We are extremely pleased to see such strong interest, ratings and raves from buyers and audiences for this universally acclaimed and award-winning film.”

The documentary depicts British long-distance runner Mo Farrah’s childhood, when he was illegally trafficked into the United Kingdom from Somaliland in the midst of the Somali Civil War. The runner now boasts several Olympic gold medals and two Orders of the British Empires (OBE) to his name.

The documentary won prizes at the 2022 Rose d’Or Awards and 2023 UK Broadcast Awards as well as the 2022 Anti-Slavery Day Media Awards. Atomized Studios produced the documentary in association with Red Bulls Studios.

AWARDS

Catherine O’Hara will receive the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Masters of Comedy Award at this year’s University of Southern California Comedy Festival, in recognition of her long career in film and TV comedy.

O’Hara began her career as a cast member of the Second City improv troupe, and broke out in 1976 on the “SCTV” sketch comedy series. O’Hara’s notable roles include “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “Waiting for Guffman.” In 2020, O’Hara won an Emmy for her performance as posh matriarch Moira Rose in the Pop TV series “Schitt’s Creek.”

Catherine O’Hara Courtesy of O’Hara

O’Hara will receive the honor at a Feb. 25 award ceremony, after which she will lead a conversation on her comic legacy. Previous recipients of the award include Bill Hader, Lisa Kudrow, Judd Apatow, Mel Brooks, Steve Carell and Paul Feig.

The three-day festival runs Feb. 24-26 and is held by the USC School of Cinematic Arts in conjunction with USC Comedy. Anticipated panels include conversations with the creative teams behind shows such as “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Lopez vs. Lopez,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Modern Family” and more. All festival programming is open to the public.

“The USC Comedy Festival continues to be a sought-after space for creatives and artists alike to come together and discuss important topics facing the industry at large including how the definition of comedy and what it means to be funny continues to evolve,” said USC Comedy co-director Barnet Kellman. “We have always believed that comedy has been a unique tool used throughout history to take on and highlight important conversations happening globally. We are excited to celebrate the amazing work of the past few years and more importantly to be together with our community again to laugh and exchange ideas.”

For the full festival lineup, check out the USC School of Cinematic Arts website.

(Pictured top: “Shadow and Bone”)