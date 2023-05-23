Saudi Cultural Development Fund Announces Launch of $80 Million Film Investment Program

The Saudi film industry made great strides at the annual film festival in Cannes with the launch of major programs that will lead to significant development and business growth.

On May 17, the Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) announced the launch of a new investment stream for the Saudi film sector, called the Film Investment Program, with a total budget of $80 million.

With the new program, the CDF aims to stimulate investment in film production and distribution and seeks to encourage local and international investors to contribute to the kingdom’s growing film industry. In addition, the new program also aims to invest in the launch of film projects that enhance the Saudi cultural scene and help cultivate an attractive environment for local and foreign filmmakers.

“We are proud of launching such a significant program to encourage [the] private sector’s contribution to create an active and sustainable Saudi film industry, invest in Saudi talents, promote their development and enable them to compete on the global stage,” says Mohammed bin Dayel, CEO of the CDF.

The Film Investment Program, which is part of the previously launched Film Sector Financing Initiative that announced a budget of $234 million, will provide financing for film production and distribution as well as for developing infrastructure. To activate the new program, the CDF announced an agreement in principle with MEFIC Capital and ROAA Media Ventures to establish the first investment fund of $100 million — 40% of which is contributed by the CDF.

“The Saudi film sector is one of the fastest growing cultural sectors, which is experiencing an increasing demand for film content in the kingdom,” bin Dayel says. “This prompts us to support creators and companies through the investment program to encourage [the] private sector’s participation in the growth of the sector.”

In addition to investing in and financing film projects and companies, the new film investment fund aims to create a network of distribution experts and entrepreneurs to support film companies. This network will also create infrastructure necessary to ensure the application of proper risk management procedures for investment portfolios based on best practices. By 2030, the CDF plans to build an active, more developed and self-sustainable Saudi film sector.

On March 16, the CDF, which remains a supporter and financier in the cultural ecosystem, launched a $154 million film lending program encouraging local and international filmmakers and the film sector’s small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to apply for loans through the CDF’s financial partners.

As the CDF continues to create more services and programs that complement the efforts of other stakeholders in the cultural development ecosystem, an equally important mission for the Fund is its commitment to catering to the needs of the industry’s creatives and diversifying the Saudi economy.

“As the main financial enabler for the Saudi cultural sector, we at the CDF see the potential of the growing film industry in the kingdom,” says Najla AlNomair, chief strategy and business development officer at the CDF. “We have an interest to invest in this promising sector, and we would like to invite local and international investors that are interested to establish investment funds to apply through CDF’s website to reap the rewards of this exceptional opportunity.”

To learn more about the Film Investment Program, visit: https://cdf.gov.sa/film