×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: European Video Games Industry Charts its Future at Canary Islands Conference

San Diego Union-Tribune Sold by L.A. Times to MediaNews Group

By
Charna Flam, J. Kim Murphy
san diego union-tribune
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

The San Diego Union-Tribune has been acquired by an affiliate of Alden Global Capital’s MediaNews Group in a sale by the Los Angeles Times.

Chris Argentieri, president and chief operating officer of the L.A. Times, confirmed the sale in a statement distributed to staff members and obtained by Variety on Monday. The message included words from owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, who purchased both the Times and Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing in 2018.

“The Union-Tribune is a great news organization with a long, distinguished history that I hope will continue to serve the San Diego community for generations to come,” said Soon-Shiong. “Our intention now is to focus on the ongoing work of transforming the L.A. Times into a self-sustaining institution. Our hometown of Los Angeles and the state of California – really, the West Coast – needs a strong, independent news organization. We believe in the L.A. Times and are committed to its future.”

A representative for the L.A. Times confirmed the sale to Variety in a statement: “We formed the California Times in 2018 when the Soon-Shiong family purchased the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing, and have made a good faith effort to rebuild and support both news organizations. We hope that this change now will position both the L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to succeed. For all of us who remain with the California Times, we will continue focusing on building a prosperous future for the Los Angeles Times.”

Founded in 1868, the Union-Tribune has been a San Diego staple for several decades. It has been acquired seven times through its history, with a series of deals coming in more rapid succession in recent years: Platinum Equity in 2009, followed by MLIM Holdings in 2011, U-T San Diego in 2012, Tribune Publishing Company in 2015, Soon-Shiong in 2018 and now by a company owned by Alden Global Capital and MediaNews Group. The acquisition by the paired N.Y. investment firm and Denver-based media company take San Diego Union-Tribune out from local ownership. The corporations own several dozen publications through the United States.

The sale of the San Diego Union-Tribune comes only weeks after the Los Angeles Times laid off 13% of its newsroom — a decision prompted by declining ad revenue and readership. The abrupt round of job eliminations “outraged” and “blindsided” the L.A. Times Guild, the union that represents staff members.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad