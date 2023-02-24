Samantha Botana-McConnell, Theatrical Agent, Dies At 79

Long-time theatrical and commercial agent Samantha Botana-McConnell died on Feb. 18 due to natural causes in Santa Clarita, Calif. She was 79.

For 30 years, Botana-McConnell was instrumental to the careers of numerous working actors in Hollywood. Botana-McConnell’s career began at the William Morris Agency, before she moved on to Wilhelmina in the 1970s as a commercial agent.

By 1990, Botana-McConnell joined Gold Marshak, now known as TalentWorksLA. In 1995 she opened her own shingle, The Samantha Group, which she oversaw until 2005. In 2005 she partnered with Scott Stander & Associates until her retirement. Her retirement was spent focused on publishing and producing her late husband George McConnell’s work.

“Samantha was much loved by her clients,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety Chief Operating and Marketing Officer and a former client of Botana-McConnell. “In a business that can sometimes be brutal and negative, she was a positive force, always encouraging and nurturing talent.”

Samantha Botana-McConnell was married to George McConnell, and she was predeceased by her beloved husband.

She is survived by her daughter Alex McConnell Ofeldt and son-in-law Eric Ofeldt; daughter Marissa McConnell Siegel and son-in-law Aaron Siegel as well as grandchildren Maxwell and Zachary Ofeldt and Harrison and Harper Siegel.