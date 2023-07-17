SAG-AFTRA Strike FAQ: How the Rules Apply to Influencers, Journalists, Cosplayers and More

The SAG-AFTRA strike has sparked a great deal of discussion and confusion about what is forbidden and what is still OK. SAG-AFTRA has put out a detailed FAQ for members, non-members, indie producers, and other groups.

But people still have questions. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

I’m a film critic. Can I review movies?

Absolutely. Critics are not on strike and are not obligated to stop reviewing movies or TV shows.

I’m an entertainment journalist. Can I cover movies and TV?

Yes. Entertainment journalists, whether they belong to a union or not, are not on strike. Even those broadcast journalists who are represented by SAG-AFTRA are not affected, as the strike relates only to the TV/Theatrical contract.

I’m an entertainment journalist. Will any actor talk to me about their project?

Probably not. That would be promoting struck work. They may talk about why they’re on strike though.

What if the actor wants to talk about their project and sets up the interview through their personal publicist and not through the studio?

That’s still not OK, according to SAG-AFTRA. (The WGA softened on this after a few weeks, but SAG-AFTRA has not.)

I don’t belong to SAG-AFTRA. How can I show my support for the strike?

You can post on social media and you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund, which is supporting crew members who are out of work. The union has also encouraged non-members to show up at picket lines and at rallies. A list of picket locations is here.

Should I boycott Netflix?

Neither the WGA nor SAG-AFTRA has called for a boycott of Netflix or any other platform, and it won’t make much of a difference if you do it on your own.

Can SAG-AFTRA members do reality shows or game shows?

Yes. The union has helpfully put out a document listing all the things that SAG-AFTRA performers can still do, including appearing on reality shows and game shows. They can also do commercials, video game work, talk shows, etc.

I’m an influencer. Can I promote movies and TV shows?

Here’s where it gets tricky. Most influencers are non-union and are not subject to any strike rules. But some of them do work under the SAG-AFTRA Influencer Agreement, or may want to someday. And those influencers have been asked not to promote struck work (i.e. movies and TV shows), either for pay or “organically.” However, if an influencer already has a contract to promote something, the union advises them to fulfill the obligations of the contract. They are also free to influence on any other subject.

Can I do cosplay?

If you’re not in SAG-AFTRA, go right ahead (subject to the exception for future union influencers above). If you are in SAG-AFTRA, look in a mirror and ask yourself: Am I promoting struck work? Then no.

I’m an independent producer. Can I get a waiver to keep making my project?

Yes. SAG-AFTRA calls this an “interim agreement” and you’d be agreeing to adhere to the final terms of whatever deal the AMPTP reaches with the union. You also have to be truly independent of the AMPTP companies.

What happens if I break the strike rules?

If you do it inadvertently, someone will probably tap you on the shoulder and remind you not to do it again. But the union absolutely has the power to enforce its strike rules. Penalties may include “censure, reprimand, fine, suspension, and/or expulsion.” If you’re not a member, and perform struck work, you will be barred from joining the union in the future.