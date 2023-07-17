×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: The SAG-WGA Double Strike of 1960: How Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, Ronald Reagan, Desi Arnaz and More Guided Hollywood Back to Work

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Spar Over Terms of Rejected Contract Offer: ‘Deliberately Distorts,’ Says AMPTP; ‘Rewarded for Exploiting Workers,’ Says Union

Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Members and Supporters walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at the SAG-AFTRA Building on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores for Variety

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood’s largest employers are sparring over the terms of the offer that SAG-AFTRA rejected before the union went on strike last week.

SAG-AFTRA issued a detailed statement outlining its objections to the deal presented last week after weeks of bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The AMPTP countered late with a statement that accused the union of trying to “deliberately distort” the terms of the employers’ offer. SAG-AFTRA opened its statement to members by declaring that the union is fighting “against a system where those in charge of multibillion-dollar media conglomerates are rewarded for exploiting workers.”

SAG-AFTRA called a strike against AMPTP companies on July 12. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2.

More to come

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad