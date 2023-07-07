Signs of the Times: SAG-AFTRA Accelerates Strike Preparation Activity

SAG-AFTRA has taken to the medium of the moment — TikTok — to send the message that it is ready to begin a work stoppage as soon as next week.

The union that is in the midst of tense contract negotiations with Hollywood’s major studios published a 42-second video on the social media platform that showed members wielding staplers and duct tape in the grunt work of making dozens of picket signs. Among the notable SAG-AFTRA members seen in the video, titled “If a strike becomes necessary” is Yvette Nicole Brown, who is active in the union and a member of its national board.

SAG-AFTRA faces a deadline of midnight PT on July 12 in its latest round of talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. If the guild walks, Hollywood would be rocked by its first simultaneous strike by actors and writers since 1960.

SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 performers. A work stoppage would essentially bring all scripted TV and film production to a halt. The industry has already been handicapped by the pencils-down stance of the the Writers Guild of America, which went on strike against the AMPTP on May 2.

Most TV production in the U.S. has already been shut down due to the writers strike. But film production and international TV production — to the extent U.S. actors are involved — would also have to stop if the actors strike.

SAG-AFTRA has had an unusually short window to negotiate a long agenda. After some internal debate, the guild on June 30 extended the deadline for contract negotiations by 12 days in order to stay at the table.