Craig Emanuel, Damon Lindelof and Erica Huggins to Headline Variety Power of Law Breakfast

Craig Emanuel, Damon Lindelof and Erica Huggins will headline the Variety Power of Law Breakfast, presented by City National Bank, on April 20 in Los Angeles.

Ryan Murphy will present the Variety Power of Law award to his entertainment attorney Emanuel, a partner at Paul Hastings, to honor his extensive philanthropic efforts. Emanuel serves on the boards of non-profit organizations such as March on Washington Film Festival, Black Jewish Alliance and the Faith and Politics Institute. Emanuel is also involved with Chrysalis, which Murphy also supports.

Lindelof will be interviewed by Cynthia Littleton, Variety’s Co-Editor-in-Chief about how he assesses storytelling opportunities as a writer and producer across film and TV platforms. His most recent television credits include the series “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers,” both of which he was co-creator and showrunner. He’s next executive producing Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis” with showrunner Tara Hernandez.

Huggins, President of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, will speak with Claudia Eller, Chief Production Officer, Variety, about the rapid expansion of the company’s varied productions, including the revival of the “Ted” film franchise as a prequel television series for Peacock via Fuzzy Door’s overall multi-year television deal with Universal Studio Group. Television projects also include Netflix’s “Good Times,” Peacock’s “The End Is Nye,” and the acquisition of Charles Soules’ highly coveted seven-book graphic novel series “The Shrouded College”. On the film side, Huggins is producing the Carl Sagan documentary for National Geographic and “The Naked Gun” for Paramount.

The Variety Power of Law Breakfast will be attended by those profiled in the Variety Legal Impact Report, which recognizes attorneys for their achievements in the entertainment and media industry.

“The legal community is vital to much of the behind the scenes work in the entertainment industry, and City National has had the pleasure of working with many of those honored in Variety’s Legal Impact Report,” said JaHan Wang, executive vice president of Entertainment Banking, City National Bank. “On behalf of City National, I would also like to offer a special congratulations to honoree Craig Emanuel who devotes much of his time across his long list of philanthropic endeavors.”

City National Bank is the presenting partner of Variety Power of Law. Signature Resolution is an official partner.