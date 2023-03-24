Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Acquires Stake in Row8 and Will Launch Joint Venture

Proxima, the media and entertainment company founded by CEO Ryan Kavanaugh, has announced the acquisition of a significant stake in Row8. The investment marks a new chapter for both companies as they join forces to expand their reach and enhance their offerings in the evolving entertainment landscape.

“With the content creation and distribution experts at Proxima and Row8’s state-of-the-art technology platform, the partnership is poised to transform the way audiences experience cinema,” says Kavanaugh.

Proxima’s investment represents an opportunity for Row8 to accelerate its growth and expand its footprint in the market. “We are excited to partner with Proxima,” says Tony Mugavero, CEO of Row8. “Together, we are building the future of Hollywood and content, and we look forward to working closely with Ryan and Proxima to achieve our shared vision.”

“This partnership between Row8 and Proxima marks an exciting step forward for both companies as we seek to leverage the power of social media and data-driven insights to create a more engaging and personalized experience for our audiences,” says Jasmina Christoph, founder and president at Row8. “By working together, we hope to build a stronger relationship with our customers while also driving usage, traffic and transactions in Web3 with no middleman.”

Echoing these sentiments, Kavanaugh explains that the partnership will allow Proxima to reduce marketing costs while maximizing revenue on genre-specific films. “Row8’s innovative technology and forward-thinking approach to event cinema distribution make them an ideal partner for Proxima,” he adds. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with such a dynamic and ambitious company, and we look forward to working together to bring even more exciting cinematic experiences to audiences around the globe.”

Kavanaugh has produced and financed over 200 feature films, including “300,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Limitless,” “The Fighter,” “Talladega Nights” and “Stepbrothers.”

Kavanaugh contributed to the development of over 20 television shows which aired across over 20 networks. Kavanaugh, who was named the Showman of the Year by Variety, was also included on Forbes’ youngest billionaires list in 2014. Kavanaugh worked with Marvel Studios in 2005, and in 2010, he was the first to make a deal with Netflix, which is lauded for creating the subscription video on demand (SVOD) window.

Kavanaugh’s company, Proxima Media, launched The Quad, a sub-label in partnership with Lifeboat Productions, in October 2022, and later completed production on the slasher-thriller “Skill House,” starring social media influencer Bryce Hall. The Quad also announced a robust slate of influencer-driven movies, including “Home School,” “Sway House” and the King Bach action-thriller “Miles Rider.”

Meanwhile, Row8, one of the largest independent digital premium video on demand (PVOD) movie platforms, has agreements with major studios including Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, Fox, Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount. Since its founding in 2016, the company has become a leader in the industry with its patented technology and its “Movie Love Guarantee” program, which allows users to swap a rented film for a different movie for no extra charge within the first 30 minutes of viewing. Row8 also offers customers access to a vast library of high-quality movies available to stream instantly on their devices. Row8 recently acquired Rad, a blockchain-based streaming platform available on most major streaming devices, VR headsets and gaming consoles such as PlayStation.

Proxima and Row8 are building a first-of-its-kind partnership with an upcoming channel called Proxima 8, an interactive pay-per-view platform for highly commercial and cost-effective horror, thriller, action, romance and comedy titles. “It is the first platform built by today’s generation for today’s generation, where the audience and followers are involved from the day a movie starts production to when it is available to stream. It is the future of social movies,” Kavanaugh says.

The new channel will also offer viewers interactive movie experiences, from participating in the creative process and getting access to content to participating with walk-on roles, attending premieres and interacting with actors and directors. Proxima 8’s goal is to allow today’s generation to create their own unique cinematic experience.

The partnership between Proxima and Row8, and the upcoming launch of Proxima 8 focuses on how the companies could bring in a new era in cinema that embraces social media and influencer marketing. “As the landscape of entertainment continues to evolve, the joint venture is set to make waves in the industry, providing a fresh and interactive experience for audiences and filmmakers alike,” says Kavanaugh.