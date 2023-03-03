‘Rachael Ray’ Talk Show to End After 17 Seasons

“Rachael Ray” will call it a day this spring after 17 seasons in daytime syndication.

The decision to end the Monday-Friday talks how comes after the show has seen considerable ratings decline in recent years. Ray remains a presence on Food Network and other outlets. Another sign that Ray was preparing her exit from the demands of a daily talk show was the launch of a new production company, Free Food Studios.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television,” Ray said. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

More to come